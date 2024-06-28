Haryana polls: Amit Shah to chair BJP meeting in Panchkula on Saturday

Chandigarh, Jun 28 (PTI) With the ruling BJP gearing up for the assembly polls to be held in October, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a party meeting in Panchkula on Saturday.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is also the BJP's election in-charge for Haryana, party's co-incharge Biplab Kumar Deb and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be among those who will attend the meeting.

Senior state BJP leaders, office bearers and around 4,500 party workers will also be attending the meeting to be held in the multipurpose hall of Tau Devi Lal Sports Stadium in Panchkula.

The party leaders will infuse new energy in the workers and the strategy for the upcoming assembly elections will be discussed.

Shah will hold a meeting with the workers and prepare the outline of the upcoming elections.

The party workers from all 90 assembly constituencies in Haryana have been invited to the meeting.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini along with party leaders Saudan Singh, Om Prakash Dhankhar and Phanindranath Sharma took stock of preparations during a meeting held at the BJP office in Panchkula.

Saini later said the public is happy with the achievements and schemes of the BJP government.

The public has this time made up its mind to bring back the BJP to power for the third time in Haryana, he said.

The guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah will fill all the workers with new zeal and enthusiasm, he added.

The chief minister alleged the Congress has spread a lot of lies during the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress' politics of lies and greed has been exposed before the public, he said.

Saini said during the assembly elections too, the Congress people will try to confuse the voters by coming into the election field with some "new lies and deceit".

He said that all party workers should go among the public and tell them that the Congress' aim is not to serve the people but to get power by lying.

According to a statement by the BJP's state unit on Wednesday, a series of party meetings are going on regarding the assembly elections and its strategy.

"The BJP is moving forward strongly with the goal of forming the government for the third time in Haryana. In this episode, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is coming to Panchkula on June 29 to hold a state executive meeting," the statement said.

Earlier on Sunday, Pradhan had asked the party workers to gear up for the upcoming assembly elections and reach out to the people to expose the Congress' "falsehood" and "misrule".

Pradhan had addressed a party event in Rohtak along with Khattar, Chief Minister Saini, Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar and senior party leader Biplab Kumar Deb. PTI SUN AS AS