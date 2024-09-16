Haryana polls: BJP eyes third term as Congress graples with internal strife

New Delhi: As the political battleground in Haryana heats up for the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled for October 5, with results to be declared on October 8, the big question being asked is whether the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could secure a historic third consecutive term.

Political analysts and recent polls suggest a strong possibility of the BJP retaining power, largely due to the internal discord within the Indian National Congress (INC).

The Congress, which initially seemed poised for a comeback, has been grappling with what political observers term as 'familyism' in candidate selection.

This practice, where tickets are disproportionately allocated to family members of prominent leaders, has been a point of contention within the party.

The first list of candidates released by Congress included 32 names, with a notable 28 being current MLAs, predominantly from the faction led by former Chief Minister Bhupendra Singh Hooda. Subsequent lists continued this trend, with Kumari Selja's faction receiving significantly fewer tickets.

The BJP, while not immune to similar practices, has managed to navigate this issue with less public scrutiny. Familyism within BJP influenced the selection for 11 seats, including notable figures like Adampur MLA Bhavy Bishnoi and the daughter of MP Rao Inderjit in Ahirwal.

The party also saw the inclusion of the grandson of former CM Bhajan Lal among its candidates.

Post the announcement of candidate lists, both parties faced internal rebellions, with several leaders either defecting or contesting as independents.

However, the BJP managed to quell its internal dissent by the time the final list was announced, showcasing a more unified front compared to Congress, which continues to struggle with internal factionalism.

In Congress, Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala's son Aditya Surjewala was given a ticket from Kaithal, and MP Varun Chaudhary's wife Pooja Chaudhary is contesting from the Mullana (SC) seat.

The workers of the grand old party accused the leadership of sidelining merit and grassroots leaders, potentially alienating a significant voter base.

Political analysts point out that the BJP's tenure since 2014, renewed in 2019, has been marked by governance that, despite its challenges, has managed to maintain a voter base loyal enough to consider another term.

The BJP's ability to address internal conflicts swiftly and present a more cohesive campaign narrative has placed them ahead in the electoral race.

As the election date looms closer, the political landscape in Haryana is witnessing a shift, not just in voter sentiment but also in the strategies of major political parties.

While Congress initially appeared to be gaining ground, the internal family dynamics and resultant rebellion have significantly weakened its position.

Conversely, BJP's strategic management of its internal issues and a more disciplined approach to candidate selection have bolstered its chances for another term in office.