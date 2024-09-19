Haryana polls: BJP promises two lakh govt jobs, guaranteed govt jobs for Agniveers

Chandigarh, Sep 19 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday released its manifesto for the October 5 Haryana assembly polls, promising a monthly assistance of Rs 2,100 for women, two lakh government jobs for the youth and guaranteed government job for Agniveers hailing from the state.

Union minister and BJP president J P Nadda released the 'sankalp patra' in presence of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union Ministers M L Khattar, Rao Inderjit Singh, Krishan Pal Gurjar and head of the party's poll manifesto committee, at Rohtak.

The ruling BJP in Haryana, which is eyeing to ride to power for a third consecutive term after the polls next month, also promised to purchase 24 crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The BJP government in Haryana was already buying 14 crops at MSP. Last month after Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's announcement, the state cabinet gave approval to a proposal of buying 10 more crops at MSP.

Facing flak from opposition parties over the Agnipath scheme, which is for short-term military recruitment, Nadda said there will be a guarantee of government job for every Agniveer hailing from Haryana.

Among 20 main points in the manifesto, the BJP promised Rs 2,100 per month for all women under the Lado Lakshmi Yojna.

The ruling party said two lakh government jobs will be given to the youth without 'kharchi-parchi', a reference to the alleged corruption prevailing earlier under the Congress regime.

The ruling BJP also announced to give cooking gas cylinder at Rs 500 under the Har Ghar Grihni Yojna.

Notably, the state government is already giving cooking gas cylinder at Rs 500 under the Har Ghar Grihini scheme to BPL and antyodaya families in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadda said Haryana has marched on the path of progress during the BJP-led government.

"You will clearly see Haryana has changed and the difference is visible, " he said referring to corruption and scams which allegedly took place during previous regimes.

The BJP also promised 5 lakh houses in urban and rural areas if it is voted to power after the assembly elections besides a scooter for every college-going female student in a rural area under the Avwal Balika Yojna.

Scholarships for Haryana students belonging to the OBC and SC communities in any government medical and engineering colleges in the country will be given, the BJP manifesto stated.

While releasing the party manifesto, Nadda hit out at the Congress and accused it of reducing poll manifestos to a diluted document .

For the grand old party the manifestos are mere formality, with which they deceive the public, he charged and added that Haryana was earlier known as land of scams.

"If we look at those parties, their real manifesto was land scams, taking land at the rate of peanuts, snatching land of farmers and changing its land use. Ten years before did the government have a corrupt image or not," Nadda asked.

"Therefore, when we talk of manifesto, you should know how important it is for us," he said.

"We have talked of 'Non-Stop Haryana', a state which is now marching on path of progress under the BJP rule and the 'kharchi-parchi' system prevalent under the Congress rule has ended.

"You will clearly see Haryana has changed and the difference is visible," Nadda asserted.

Among the other promises made by the saffron party are starting new Vande Bharat trains and setting up of KMP Orbital Rail corridor with the assistance of the Centre.

The party further promised the start of inter-city express metro service between Faridabad and Gurugram.

The BJP also promised setting up of 10 industrial cities on the line of Industrial Model Township Kharkhoda, and said industrialists will be given special incentive for giving 50,000 jobs to local youths in every city.

Under the Chirayu-Ayushman scheme, each family will be given free medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh and an elderly person above 70 years of age in each family will be provided free medical treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh.

The party also promised employment opportunities for 5 lakh youths and monthly stipend through the National Apprenticeship Promotion scheme.

According to the manifesto, the party will set up welfare boards for backward classes and a sufficient budget for their welfare.

Sports nurseries will come up in every district for the Olympic Games, the manifesto stated.

Tourism was also the focus in the manifesto with the party promising an Aravalli Jungle Safari of international level in South Haryana.

Chief Minister Saini said what the BJP promises it fulfils, like it did in 2014 and 2019.

O P Dhankar, who is also BJP's national secretary, said the party takes the budget factor and resources into account for the promises it makes whereas opposition parties manifestos make promises without working out budget for the same. PTI SUN/CHS VSD DV DV