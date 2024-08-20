Haryana polls: BJP to launch Maha Jansampark Abhiyan on Aug 25

Chandigarh, Aug 20 (PTI) With Haryana going to polls on October 1, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will begin its Maha Jansampark Abhiyan on August 25, party leaders on Tuesday said.

The BJP will on Sunday simultaneously open election offices at about 20,000 booths in the state and start a Maha Jansampark Abhiyan with the inauguration of the office, they said.

The upcoming arrangements and plans were discussed in the first meeting of the state election management committee held in Rohtak on Tuesday under the chairmanship of State Convenor Kuldeep Bishnoi and in the presence of BJP's Haryana affairs in-charge Satish Poonia.

According to a party statement, Bishnoi and Poonia talked to all committee members about winning the election with a good margin and asked for their suggestions.

In another meeting held after this, apart from Bishnoi and Poonia, in which party leaders Krishan Lal Panwar and Vipul Goel were also present, it was decided to open offices at every booth in the state on August 25 in view of the elections.

Senior leaders, ministers and the BJP MLAs of the state will be at the booths and contact people.

Notably, the BJP is eyeing a third-term in Haryana.

The party's goal is to make the lotus bloom at every booth and so this contact campaign will be a detailed campaign, Bishnoi said, adding on this day the party workers and leaders will reach every house and appeal to the voters to vote in favour of the BJP.

This will be the first time in the political history of Haryana when a party will open its offices at 20,000 booths simultaneously, he said.

Bishnoi said people will be apprised about the welfare policies and works of the BJP government in the state.

In this campaign, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, all ministers, MPs, MLAs from the state, BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli, Satish Poonia and all other leaders will be present at the booths.

The BJP leaders will go door-to-door and highlight the welfare works as well as remind the public of the fear and corruption which prevailed during the rule of the Congress in the state, said a party statement.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Krishan Lal Panwar said the party is ready for the assembly elections.

We will form the government for the third time in Haryana, he added.

Panwar said about 30 departments have been created in Tuesday's meeting and given the responsibility of election management. Different duties have been assigned to all the departments regarding the arrangements, he added.

Panwar said that people of every section are happy with the public welfare work done by former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and present Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

About selecting the party candidates, he said the state election committee will meet this week during which the names of the probable candidates will be discussed.

Panwar said after the discussion, the committee will make a panel and send the names of the candidates to the central leadership, and after that the names will be finalised.

He said the party has conducted a survey for all the 90 seats and and the ticket will be given to the winnable candidate. PTI SUN AS AS