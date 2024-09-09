Haryana polls: BJP's Aseem, Vipul, Cong's Rao Dan Singh, INLD's Aditya file nomination papers

Chandigarh, Sep 9 (PTI) BJP leaders Aseem Goel and Vipul Goel on Monday filed their nomination papers for the upcoming Haryana assembly polls.

Among other candidates who filed their nominations were Congress candidate Rao Dan Singh from Mahendragarh, Kuldeep Sharma from Ganaur, and Chiranjeev Rao from Rewari.

BJP's sitting MLA from Adampur seat Bhavya Bishnoi also filed his nomination. He was accompanied by his father Kuldeep Bishnoi and mother Renuka Bishnoi.

Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi alias Rajkumar Panchal, an accused in the Nuh violence case, filed his nomination as an independent candidate from the NIT assembly segment in Faridabad on Monday.

A total of 74 candidates filed their papers on Monday. So far, 126 candidates have filed their nominations, said officials.

Aseem Goel, who is a minister in the Nayab Singh Saini government, filed his papers from the Ambala City assembly segment. He was accompanied by Saini and other party leaders.

Polling in 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and the votes will be counted on October 8.

Addressing public gatherings in favour of party candidates in Ratia and Safidon constituencies on Monday, Saini lashed out at the Congress, accusing its leaders of mastering the art of lying.

On the Congress seeking from the BJP an account of work done in the last 10 years of its rule, Saini said the people of Haryana know how the Congress had "crossed extreme limits of corruption" when it was in power in the state.

He said former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and other Congress leaders are dreaming of forming the government, "but their dreams will remain just dreams as on October 8 when poll results are out, the BJP will form its government with a majority".

The Congress leaders are misleading people by telling lies, but the people of Haryana are aware of everything and will wipe out the Congress in this assembly election, he said.

Saini said during the rule of Congress, there was "favouritism in giving jobs and corruption was rampant." "The youth had lost faith in government jobs. But BJP restored the faith of the youth by giving jobs purely based on merit," he said.

Former minister and BJP leader Vipul Goel filed his nomination papers from the Faridabad assembly constituency. He was accompanied by Union Ministers Manohar Lal Khattar and Krishan Pal Gurjar.

"Today, with the blessings of the people of Faridabad Assembly Constituency, I filed my nomination as BJP candidate," he said in a post on X.

While addressing a public meeting, Goel exuded confidence that the 'lotus' (BJP poll symbol) will bloom in the Faridabad constituency.

He said the presence of a huge number of people has shown that they are not going to fall for any "illusions and lies" of the Congress.

"The people of Faridabad have faith in the BJP," he said.

In Rewari, Union Minister and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh accompanied BJP candidate Lakshman Singh Yadav, who is pitted against Chiranjeev Rao, to file his nomination.

Meanwhile, Hooda accompanied Chiranjeev Rao as he filed his nomination papers from Rewari. Chiranjeev Rao's father and former Minister Ajay Singh Yadav were also present.

At a gathering in Ganaur where he later accompanied his party candidate and former Speaker Kuldeep Sharma who filed the nomination from there, Hooda slammed the BJP government in Haryana, accusing it of neglecting the constituency during its 10-year-old rule.

Hooda promised that if the Congress is voted to power, the elderly will be given a monthly pension of Rs 6,000, employees will get the benefit of the old pension scheme and the youth will be offered 2 lakh government jobs on merit.

Recruitments put on hold by the BJP government will be completed and 1 lakh jobs will be given within the first year of the formation of the Congress government, he said.

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidate Aditya Devi Lal, who is the grandson of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal, filed his nomination papers from the Dabwali seat.

He quit the BJP and joined the INLD on Sunday and was fielded from Dabwali.

Aditya Devi Lal's father was Jagdish Chautala, who was the youngest son of Devi Lal.

He will take on JJP candidate Digvijay Singh Chautala who is former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala's brother.

Digvijay Chautala is the great-grandson of Devi Lal.

Addressing a gathering in Dabwali, INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala and his wife Kanta Chautala appealed to the people to ensure Aditya Chautala's victory.

Punjab MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who was also present on the occasion, recalled the close association of Devi Lal and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal.

She said after she got married, her father-in-law Parkash Singh Badal had introduced former deputy PM Devi Lal as an elder of the family. She appealed to people to vote for Aditya Chautala.

The last date for filing nominations is September 12. The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be conducted on September 13 and nominations can be withdrawn until September 16. PTI CHS RHL