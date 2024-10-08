Haryana polls: BJP's Jind candidate, Cong's Mamman Khan, Surjewala's son win

Chandigarh, Oct 8 (PTI) Ruling BJP's Krishan Lal Middha and Congress party's incumbent legislator Mamman Khan from Ferozepur Jhirka won from their respective constituencies in Haryana assembly elections.
According to the ECI website, BJP sitting MLA Middha defeated the Congress party's Mahavir Gupta by a margin of 15,860 votes from Jind. Khan defeated his nearest BJP rival Naseem Ahmed by a massive margin of 98,441 votes.
From Kaithal, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala's son Aditya Surjewala defeated BJP's sitting MLA Leela Ram by a margin of 8,124 votes.
From Kharkhauda, BJP's Pawan Kharkhauda defeated Congress' Jaiveer Singh 5,635 votes.
BJP's Ram Kumar Gautam defeated Congress' Subhash Ganguli from Safidon by a margin of 4,037 votes. Congress' Ram Karan defeated BJP's Subhash Chand from Shahbad by a margin of 6441 votes.
Congress candidate Ashok Arora won from Thanesar, defeating outgoing minister Subhash Sudha by a margin of 3,243 votes.
Haryana went to polls on October 5. Counting of votes was taken up on Tuesday. PTI SUN KSS KSS KSS