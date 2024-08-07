Haryana polls: Cong appoints Gokul Butail in-charge of election war room

Chandigarh, Aug 7 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday said it has appointed Gokul Butail as the in-charge of the party's election war room for the Haryana assembly elections, which are due later this year.

Butail is currently serving as the joint secretary of the All India Congress Committee and principal advisor to the Himachal Pradesh chief minister, the party said in a statement.

Butail has previously managed party war rooms in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Assam, and served as the vice chairman of the national war room for the party during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He expressed confidence in the party's prospects in Haryana, stating, "The Congress will make a comeback in Haryana with a thumping majority with the help of all the people of Haryana, all party workers, and senior leaders."