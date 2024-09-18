Haryana polls: Cong leaders again talking about 'kharchi-parchi' system, says Anurag Thakur

Chandigarh, Sep 18 (PTI) BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Wednesday cautioned the voters of Haryana to be wary of the Congress saying some of its leaders are already talking about "kharchi-parchi" (corruption, favouritism) system which was "prevalent" during its rule.

The former Union minister was campaigning for his party candidates in Kaithal and Fatehabad districts for the October 5 assembly polls during which he claimed the BJP is set to form its government for the third time in a row.

During the course of his speech, Thakur played two audio clips purportedly of Congress's Neeraj Sharma and Shamsher Singh Gogi, legislators from Faridabad NIT and Assandh segments in outgoing assembly.

In these clips, both are addressing a poll gathering in their constituencies.

In one clip, the Faridabad NIT MLA is heard saying that former chief minister Bhupinder Hooda (if Congress comes to power) will give 2 lakh jobs and he (Neeraj) will get quota of 2,000 jobs and if people of his constituency make him victorious he will recommend one job per 50 votes he gets, said Thakur referring to the clip.

"Do you want to see 'kharchi and parchi' government once again," Thakur asked the gathering.

After Neeraj's audio clip, he played out the other clip, saying in this Shamsher Gogi is saying when Assandh will have share in government (if Cong comes to power), we will also make our relatives happy and first we will fill coffers of our homes.

They are living under the illusion of forming the government and they are already talking of kharchi-parchi system, which used to prevail when they were in power, Thakur said.

"They are talking of filling their coffers, selling jobs...," he said.

Thakur said the Congress will divide on the basis of caste, religion and other things, "but you have to be wary" as he cautioned the people.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also posted on his X handle a video of these two clips of the Congress leaders.

Thakur also attacked the Congress on the issue of Dalits, and said, "Who can forget the atrocities committed on Dalits during Hooda's rule in Haryana...who can forget the atrocities committed against Dalits in Mirchpur in 2019 during Congress' rule." "Dalits used to feel scared and intimidated during the Congress rule and Hooda could not get them justice, and what is more, the Hooda family has not been able to respect a Dalit daughter (Cong leader) Kumari Selja ji till date, so what will they do for the Dalits of the rest of the state," he asked.

Thakur also talked about improvement in the situation in the Kashmir valley in recent years.

He said Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde had said that when he was Union Home Minister, even he was scared while visiting Srinagar's Lal Chowk.

"During the Congress rule, let alone the common people going to Srinagar's Lal Chowk, even their home minister used to tremble at the thought of carrying the tricolour there," Thakur said.

"Today, any person from any corner of the country can go to Lal Chowk without any hindrance or fear," he said.

Thakur further said during Congress-led UPA's time, there used to be bomb blasts in Lal Chowk "but now when Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi go there on a picnic they throw snow at each other".

Polling for the 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and counting will be held on October 8. PTI SUN ZMN