Haryana polls: Cong rebel Sarwara faces action, suspended from party

Ambala, Sep 22 (PTI) Rebel Congress leader Chitra Sarwara, who is contesting the October 5 Haryana Assembly polls as an independent candidate, has been suspended by the party for a period of six years for anti-party activities.

Sarwara, who was an aspirant for the Congress ticket from Ambala Cantt, was denied the nomination.

The Congress has fielded Parvinder Pal Pari from the seat against six-time MLA and senior BJP leader Anil Vij.

The Congress said Sarwara's participation as an independent candidate against its nominee constitutes a violation of the party’s policy.

Sarwara, the daughter of former minister Nirmal Singh, had contested the last assembly polls from Ambala Cantonment as an independent after being denied ticket by the Congress. She had lost the contest to Vij. PTI Cor SUN AS AS