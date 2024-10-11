Haryana polls: Cong submits more complaints to EC on 'discrepancies' in EVMs while counting

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) The Congress on Friday submitted more complaints to the Election Commission alleging discrepancies in the electronic voting machines during counting of votes for the Haryana Assembly elections.

The Congress candidates from 20 assembly constituencies, in their written complaints to the Election Commission (EC), have alleged that the batteries in some of the EVMs were charged at 99 per cent during counting on October 8.

The complaints follow the Congress' shock defeat in the Haryana Assembly elections after the party failed to win a simple majority even after 10 years of the BJP rule in the state.

The Congress has said that the assembly polls results were "unexpected" and have alleged discrepancies in the EVMs in some seats.

"In furtherance of the issues raised and the representation submitted to the Election Commission of India on 9th October, we have now submitted an updated memo highlighting serious and glaring irregularities in the election process in 20 assembly constituencies in Haryana," AICC general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh, said in a post on X.

"We hope that the Election Commission will take notice and issue the appropriate directives," he said while sharing the memorandum to the EC.

"We request you to urgently take action on the enclosed complaints and ensure that all the EVMs from these constituencies are immediately sealed. It is further requested that a detailed inquiry is initiated on our complaints and the same is completed in a time bound manner," the party memorandum to EC said.

Senior Congress leaders had met the Election Commission officials earlier on Wednesday and handed over seven complaints in writing. They had said that they would submit more such complaints in detail from some of its other candidates.

In the memorandum to the chief election commissioner and other election commissioners, the Congress has said, "One of the issues faced by a significant number of our candidates was in relation to EVMs and their Battery Capacity." It said these EVMs were used for counting of votes polled during the Haryana Assembly elections conducted on October 5.

The party said that it had brought the poll body's attention to at least seven assembly constituencies. In this representation, the memorandum said, "We have collated the additional 13 complaints/issues raised in the Assembly Constituencies of Haryana and enclosed all the 20 complaints." The complaints have come from the Congress candidates from assembly constituencies of Narnaul, Karnal, Dabwali, Rewari, Hodal (SC), Kalka, Panipat City, Indri, Badkhal, Faridabad NIT, Nalwa, Rania, Pataudi (SC), Palwal, Ballabhgarh, Barwala, Uchana Kalan, Gharaunda, Kosli and Badshahpur.

These include those seats from where the party candidates have lost with a narrow margin and among the complainants include Pradesh Congress president Udai Bhan. PTI SKC AS AS