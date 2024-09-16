Haryana polls: Congress not only talks of development but works for it, says Badshahpur hopeful

Gurugram, Sep 16 (PTI) The Congress not only talks about development but also works for it, the party's Badshahpur candidate Vardhan Yadav said on Monday.

Yadav is taking on the BJP's Rao Narbir Singh from the seat in the October 5 Haryana polls.

He also alleged the BJP government in Haryana could not do in 10 years the work the previous Congress dispensation had done in the state.

Many announcements made for Gurugram district remain just announcements, he claimed during his door-to-door campaigns in Jahajgarh, Babupur, Dharampur and Muhammadheri villages.

Speaking on the expansion of the metro network, Yadav said BJP leaders and ministers promised every six months that the line would be extended.

The reality is that the BJP government did not advance even a single step for expanding the metro network, which was brought to Gurugram by the then-Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, he alleged.

"There is a difference of night and day between the BJP's words and its actions. The BJP kept trying to woo the public only through words. The search for space for a bus stand in Gurugram was all a show. The district hospital has not been constructed. The BJP government has built roads but these are sinking at many places. No arrangements were made to check waterlogging in 10 years," Yadav claimed.

He promised that a new Congress government in the state would work in the public's interest and appealed to the electorate to cast their votes for the grand old party.

Elections to the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 5 and the results declared on October 8. PTI COR SZM