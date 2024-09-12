Haryana polls: Cong's Aditya Surjewala, BJP's Shruti Choudhry file nominations papers

Chandigarh, Sep 12 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala's son Aditya Surjewala and BJP candidate Shruti Choudhry, former chief minister Bansi Lal's granddaughter, were among several leaders who filed nomination papers on Thursday for the October 5 Haryana assembly polls.

Former Haryana deputy chief minister and Congress candidate Chander Mohan filed his nomination papers from the Panchkula assembly seat.

Polling for the 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and votes will be counted on October 8.

Aditya Surjewala filed his papers from the Kaithal assembly seat. He was accompanied by his father and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala.

Shruti Choudhry filed her papers from the Tosham seat. She was accompanied by her mother and Rajya Sabha MP Kiran Choudhry and the BJP's Haryana in-charge Biplab Kumar Deb.

Congress nominee Ashok Arora filed his papers from the Thanesar seat in Kurukshetra district. He was accompanied by senior party leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Thursday is the last day for filing nominations for the assembly polls.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be conducted on September 13 and nominations can be withdrawn till September 16.

The ruling BJP is eyeing a hat-trick in the assembly polls but faces a stiff challenge from a resurgent Congress, which is looking to cash in on the anti-incumbency factor. PTI CHS SUN VSD IJT IJT