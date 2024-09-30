Haryana polls: Delhi CM Atishi takes out road show in Dadri

Chandigarh, Sep 30 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday took out a road show in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri, and urged voters to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party in the October 5 state assembly polls.

She was campaigning in favour of AAP candidate Dhanraj Singh Kundu contesting from Dadri assembly seat. It was her first road show for the October 5 Haryana assembly polls.

Addressing a gathering, she asked the voters to vote for the AAP for free electricity, good government schools and medical treatment in government hospitals.

"There is only one person in the country who can ensure round-the-clock electricity, ensure good schools and good medical treatment in government hospitals. His name is Arvind Kejriwal," said the Delhi chief minister.

Calling Kejriwal "Haryana ka laal" (son of Haryana), she said if he could provide round-the-clock and free electricity, ensure good government schools and government hospitals in Delhi, then he can do so in Haryana as well.

"If you need good schools, good treatment, good roads, round-the-clock electricity and 'tirath yatra' for elderly people, then which button is to be pressed?" she asked the gathering.

She asked them to press the button of 'jhadu' (broom), 'AAP's poll symbol, on October 5.

Atishi claimed that no government will be formed in Haryana without AAP's support.

AAP is contesting the Haryana assembly polls on its own.

Haryana goes to polls on October 5 while counting of votes will be held on October 8. PTI CHS KSS KSS