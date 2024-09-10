Haryana polls: Former minister Rao Narbir Singh, BJP leader Mukesh Sharma file nomination

Gurugram, Sep 10 (PTI) Former Haryana minister Rao Narbir Singh and BJP leader Mukesh Sharma filed their nomination papers from Badshahpur and Gurgaon assembly constituency respectively on Tuesday.

Gurugram BJP candidate Mukesh Sharma filed his nomination accompanied by Gurugram MP and Union Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh. Rao Narbir Singh filed his nomination in a simple way along with some of his supporters.

Addressing a gathering ahead of filing his nomination, Rao Inderjit Singh said before giving the ticket, the party conducts various surveys and Mukesh Sharma came first in every survey after which he was given the ticket.

"This election is very important for the public of Gurugram and everyone will not just vote for Mukesh Sharma with a huge majority but also form the BJP government in Haryana for the third time," said Rao Inderjit Singh.

Mukesh Sharma said he is continuously serving the public of Gurugram for the last 25 years and he hopes that they will bless him.

On the other hand, after the nomination, Badshahpur BJP candidate Rao Narbir Singh said seeing the enthusiasm of the people, it is clear that his victory is certain.

"The new candidate needs to show strength but I don't need anyone to show it. A big rally will be held soon in which our leader Amit Shah will also come," said Rao Narbir Singh. PTI COR KSS KSS