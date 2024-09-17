Haryana polls: How sidelining Kumari Selja undermines Congress's Dalit vote base

New Delhi: As the Haryana Assembly elections draw near, the Congress party finds itself at a critical juncture, with internal dynamics playing a significant role in shaping its electoral strategy.

A notable aspect of this internal manoeuvring is the marginalisation of Kumari Selja, a prominent Dalit leader within the party.

Despite her deep roots in Haryana's political landscape and her significant contributions to the Congress, Selja has been strategically sidelined, a move that many interpret as an attempt to maintain the dominance of former Chief Minister Bhupendra Singh Hooda.

Despite Rahul Gandhi's public stance on championing the cause of the oppressed and his vocal advocacy against caste discrimination, the treatment of Selja within his own party paints a different picture.

Her increasing political activities before the elections were abruptly curtailed, signaling a deliberate effort to diminish her influence.

This contradiction highlights a gap between the party's rhetoric and its internal practices, particularly concerning leadership roles for Dalit figures.

The control Bhupendra Singh Hooda exerts over the Haryana Congress is evident in the current scenario. His influence has led to what some describe as a significant conspiracy to politically eliminate Selja, reducing her role to a mere token presence.

The equation within the party seems to be 'Hooda is the Congress, and the Congress is Hooda', a sentiment that was also palpable during the Lok Sabha elections where Hooda's camp allegedly manipulated ticket distribution, sidelining candidates favored by Selja.

The disparity in candidate selection for the upcoming assembly elections further underscores this internal bias.

Out of the 90 seats, Congress is contesting 89, with a staggering 72 candidates loyal to Hooda, while only nine are close to Selja.

This distribution not only reflects the marginalisation of Dalit leadership but also highlights the arbitrary nature of ticket allocation within the party.

Selja's own political ambitions were curtailed when, despite her desire to contest the assembly elections, an order from the party leadership barred MPs from running, effectively cutting her ticket before she could even start campaigning.

This move was seen not just as a personal slight but as a broader strategy to distance a Dalit leader from the political mainstream, revealing the internal power struggles and the lengths to which the Hooda faction would go to maintain control.

The treatment of Selja exposes the internal machinations of the Congress, particularly through Hooda's influence, which some argue serves the interests of the party's high command.

The sidelining of Selja before such a crucial election not only highlights the internal power dynamics but also reveals an anti-Dalit bias within the party.

Despite claims of inclusivity and representation, when it comes to actual power and decision-making, the hypocrisy within the Congress becomes evident.

This scenario in Haryana's political landscape, with the marginalization of Kumari Selja, not only affects the electoral prospects of the Congress but also raises questions about the party's commitment to its stated values of equality and justice.

As voters prepare to cast their ballots, the internal strife within the Congress, particularly its treatment of Dalit leadership, could significantly impact its performance, potentially reshaping the political narrative of Haryana.