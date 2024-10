Chandigarh: Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala lost from the Ellenabad assembly seat in Haryana, according to the Election Commission.

Chautala, the outgoing MLA, was defeated by Congress candidate Bharat Singh Beniwal by a margin of 15,000 votes.

The counting of votes polled in the October 5 assembly elections in Haryana began at 8 am on Tuesday.