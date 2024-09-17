Haryana polls: INLD's strategic alliances set to reshape political landscape

New Delhi: As Haryana gears up for its Assembly elections on October 5, with counting scheduled for October 8, the political arena is witnessing a significant shift, primarily driven by the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) under the leadership of Abhay Singh Chautala.

Known for his deep roots in Haryana's Jat community, Chautala is not just aiming for a political comeback but is poised to redefine the state's political dynamics.

The INLD has strategically aligned itself with the Lokhit Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), a move that analysts describe as a masterstroke.

This alliance taps into the agricultural Jat community's sentiments through the Lokhit Party and leverages BSP's stronghold among Scheduled Castes (SC), creating a formidable coalition that could potentially alter voter preferences significantly.

Historically, the Bagad region of Haryana, known for its strong Jat voter base, had limited political options, often defaulting to the Indian National Congress (INC).

However, the resurgence of INLD, especially with the backing of influential figures like Gopal Kanda from Sirsa, introduces a new dynamic.

The meeting between Chautala and Kanda on September 12, which led to the support from the Haryana Lokhit Party, marks a pivotal moment, signaling a shift in political alliances that could sway the electorate.

This strategic alliance aims at consolidating the Jat and SC votes, particularly in regions where these communities hold sway.

The neglect of the Bagad area by previous Congress administrations, notably during Bhupendra Singh Hooda's tenure, has left a void that INLD seems eager to fill, positioning itself as the voice of the marginalized and the rural populace.

Political observers are keenly watching how this alliance plays out on the ground. The INLD, once a dominant force in Haryana politics, saw its influence wane in recent years.

However, with this new coalition, INLD is not just contesting for seats but is actively campaigning to regain its former glory, targeting at least 30 seats in the upcoming elections.

The implications of this alliance extend beyond mere vote consolidation. It represents a broader political strategy where regional identities and community interests are foregrounded, challenging the established parties like BJP and Congress to rethink their approach towards Haryana's diverse electorate.

As the election day approaches, the political air in Haryana is thick with anticipation.

The INLD, with its alliances, is not just fighting to win seats but to redefine the narrative of regional politics in Haryana.

Whether this strategy will translate into electoral success remains to be seen, but it has undoubtedly injected a new vigor into the political discourse, making the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections one of the most watched political events in recent times.

The outcome will not only determine the immediate political future of the state but could also set a precedent for coalition politics in the region, influencing national political strategies in the years to come.