Haryana polls: JJP-Azad Samaj Party alliance names 34 more candidates

Chandigarh, Sep 11 (PTI) The Jannayak Janta Party-Azad Samaj Party alliance on Wednesday named 34 more candidates for the October 5 Haryana assembly polls.
The two parties have also decided to extend support on the Rania assembly seat to former minister Ranjit Singh Chautala, who quit the BJP recently after being denied a ticket.
Ranjit Chautala was earlier an Independent MLA from Rania. He had joined the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and contested from the Hisar parliamentary seat unsuccessfully.
After quitting the party recently, he said he would enter the fray as an Independent again.
In its third list of 18 candidates that the alliance released a day before the filing of nominations for the polls closes, the JJP has fielded 15 and the ASP three.
The JJP released its fourth list in the evening, naming 10 more candidates, all leaders of the party.
In another list released late evening, of the six candidates, three each are from the JJP and the ASP.
From Ellenabad, where INLD's sitting MLA and senior leader Abhay Singh Chautala is seeking re-election, the JJP has fielded Anjali.
It has fielded Intzar Ali from Yamunanagar, Surya Pratap Singh Rathod from Thanesar, Kuldeep Madan from Indri, Raghunath Kashyap from Panipat Rural, Hawa Singh Khobda from Tohana, Ramesh Kumar from Ratia, Gurjant from Kalanwali, and Krishan Gangwa from Adampur.
The party named Ravi Ahuja from Hisar, Jitender Balhara from Rohtak, Mahender Sudana from Kalanaur, Krishan Silana from Badli, Nasim Sonu Balmiki from Jhajjar, Ravinder Sehrawat from Hathin, and Karamat Ali from Faridabad NIT.
The ASP candidates named in the list are Mandeep Topra from Radaur, Moti Yadav from Rewari, and Nisha Balmiki from Faridabad.
The alliance has also decided to field an ASP candidate from the Radaur seat. From Sonipat, ASP's Rajesh Khan will contest while from Nuh, Birender Singh of JJP will enter the fray.
On Monday, the JJP-ASP alliance released its second list of 12 candidates for the polls. The first list containing 19 names was released on September 4. PTI SUN RHL