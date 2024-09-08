Haryana polls: ‘Jo Ram ko laye hain’ fame Kanhaiya Mittal joins Congress

New Delhi: Kanhaiya Mittal, the popular bhajan singer known for his song "Jo Ram ko laye hain, hum unko layenge," on Sunday announced his decision to join the Congress party.

Days ahead of Haryana Assembly polls, this move comes as a significant setback for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The decision to switch allegiances from BJP to Congress was reportedly influenced by Mittal's discontent over not being awarded a ticket by BJP for the Haryana elections.

His frustration was compounded by what Mittal described as BJP's misunderstanding of his political and cultural contributions, believing his music was for BJP when, in fact, he clarified, "I sang for Yogi Adityanath, not for BJP." This statement underscores Mittal's personal alignment with figures rather than parties, a sentiment that has now shifted towards Congress.

Congress is likely to project Mittal as a star campaigner, capitalizing on his image as a devout singer who resonates with the ethos of Sanatan Dharma.

Kanhiya Mittal, famous for the song ‘Jo Ram ko laaye hain, hum unko laayenge,’ will join Congress Party and is likely to contest the Haryana Vidhan Sabha elections. @KANHIYAMITTAL30 pic.twitter.com/PTfOcPIslC — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) September 8, 2024

Mittal, hailing from Chandigarh, rose to fame not just for his melodious voice but also for his deep-rooted connection with spiritual and cultural themes in his music.

His journey from singing at local temples to becoming a recognised figure in the realm of devotional music has been nothing short of remarkable.

Mittal's association with BJP was evident during the Uttar Pradesh elections, where his song became an anthem for BJP's campaign, highlighting his influence in using music for political messaging.

His inclusion might help Congress in rebranding its image, particularly in regions where it has struggled to connect with the electorate on cultural grounds.

Mittal's soft corner for Congress, as he mentioned, could also inspire a new wave of support from those disillusioned with BJP's current political stance.

Political analysts suggest that while Mittal's move might not single-handedly change the electoral outcome, it adds an interesting dynamic to the political narrative in Haryana, where every vote counts.