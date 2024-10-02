Haryana polls: Kharge targets PM Modi, says promises made by BJP never fulfilled

Chandigarh, Oct 2 (PTI) Launching a scathing attack on the BJP for failing to fulfil the promises made to people, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an expert in telling lies.

"It is Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri's birth anniversaries today. Mahatma Gandhi taught us truth and non-violence. I don't want to say this, but those in power how much truth and how much lies they speak," said Kharge addressing a poll rally at Badhra in Charkhi Dadri.

"Modi ji toh bharosa todne walo ka bhi sardar hai (Modi is the leader of those who break trust.) His numerous lies, promises, you know about it," he added in the presence of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik.

Kharge said Prime Minister Modi made so many promises during the past ten years "that there is no limit" to it.

"Before polls, he said after he is elected, he will put Rs 15 lakh in everyone's pocket," he said.

The person, who is the prime minister for ten years, can he speak a lie. Did former prime ministers Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi or Rajiv Gandhi say such thing, no one did, he said.

"He (PM Modi) said the Congress people had stashed their black money in foreign shores and he (Modi) will bring it back and put Rs 15 lakh in everyone's pocket," he added.

Kharge said Prime Minister Modi "promised 2 crore jobs to youth each year".

"Where did those 20 crore jobs go which they had to give in ten years?" he asked.

The Congress president said the BJP is saying now during the polls in Haryana that they will give five lakh jobs, whereas they did not fill the over 1.60 lakh vacant posts.

Those in power are speaking such lies, Kharge said.

"Manohar Lal Khattar was the chief minister for nine-and-a-half years, but he was changed. He was changed because that engine failed. Had their work been proper, had they kept their promises, what was the need to change. The fact that they changed him means they have not been able to fulfill the promises they made to people," he added.

The Congress president said the people still remember the works done during Bhupinder Singh Hooda's time, adding his party does what it says.

"That is why I keep saying this repeatedly that BJP is 'jhoothon ki sardar' and Modi is expert in telling lies. He is not afraid," he alleged.

Kharge said the Congress leaders, who became the prime ministers always fought for their country.

What was the slogan given by Lal Bahadur Shastri, it was "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan", he said.

"They dont know about jawans, nor kisans, they only know the RSS' agenda. What else they know. No one is farmer in the RSS or BJP. This is why they don't understand the pain of the farmers," he said.

Haryana goes to polls on October 5 and the results will be declared on October 8. PTI SUN AS AS