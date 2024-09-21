Haryana polls: Manohar Lal Khattar offers Kumari Selja to join BJP

New Delhi: Former Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar has publicly invited Congress leader Kumari Selja to join the BJP on Saturday.

This move comes at a time when Haryana is witnessing significant turbulence ahead of crucial elections.

Khattar, during a recent public event, criticised the internal strife within the Congress party in Haryana, particularly highlighting the treatment of Selja, a prominent Dalit leader within the Congress ranks.

"Bahan Kumari Selja has been humiliated in Congress. If she chooses to join us, BJP is ready to welcome her with open arms," Khattar declared, signalling a potential poaching attempt from the BJP towards one of Congress's key figures.

The BJP's gesture is seen as an attempt to capitalise on the Congress's internal discord, especially in light of the power struggle for the Chief Ministerial position, which Khattar subtly mocked by suggesting that any of the 90 candidates in Haryana could stake a claim for the top post, given the lack of unity in deciding a clear face for the elections.