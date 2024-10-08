Haryana polls: Mayawati blames 'casteist' people of Jat community for BSP-INLD loss

Lucknow, Oct 8 (PTI) BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday blamed the "casteist" people of the Jat community of the state for the adverse Haryana assembly election results and advised them to change their mentality.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had fought the Haryana polls in alliance with the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), the regional party.

The BJP stunned its rivals with its performance, winning the state polls for a third time in a row by bagging 48 seats of 90 seats, while the Congress managed 37 and the INLD scored victory on just two as three went to Independent candidates, according to the Election Commission.

The BSP pocketed 1.82 per cent vote share while its ally INLD got 4.14 per cent, the data analysis on the EC website showed.

Mayawati, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, on Tuesday night took to social media platform X and said, "The BSP and the INLD fought the Haryana assembly general election in alliance. But today's result shows that the casteist people of the Jat community did not vote for the BSP due to which the party candidates lost on some seats by a small margin of votes, although the BSP's entire vote was transferred." "The people of the Jat community of UP have changed their casteist mentality to a great extent and they have become MLAs from the BSP and ministers in the government. The people of the Jat community of Haryana should also follow their footsteps and change their casteist mentality. This is a special advice," Mayawati posted in Hindi.

She expressed her heartfelt gratitude to all the BSP members for fighting this election with "full strength" and assured them that their hard work will not go in vain.

"People should not be disappointed nor lose hope. But they should be ready to make their own path. A new path will emerge," she added in the three-part post.