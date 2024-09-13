Haryana polls: PM Modi to address rally in Kurukshetra on September 14

Chandigarh, Sep 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday address his first rally ahead of next month's Haryana Assembly elections.

The prime minister will address a rally at Kurukshetra's Theme Park in the afternoon.

This will be the prime minister's first rally for the Haryana elections, a party leader said.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday appealed to people to attend the rally in large numbers.

The "lotus" is going to bloom for a third time in the state as the BJP is set to return to power, he added.

Tight security arrangements have been put in place in and around the venue for Modi's rally. Senior police officers on Friday visited the site and took stock of the arrangements.

Polling in Haryana will take place on October 5 while the votes will be counted on October 8.

The BJP is eyeing a third consecutive term in the state.