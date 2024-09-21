Haryana polls: Punjab CM Mann takes out roadshows in Rewari, Meham

Chandigarh, Sep 21 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday targeted the BJP government in Haryana over the issue of unemployment, alleging its rate in the state was five times more than the country's average.

Mann took out a roadshow in Rewari assembly constituency AAP candidate Satish Yadav.

Addressing a gathering, he asked the people to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party in the October 5 Haryana assembly polls.

Haryana's youths are upset over unemployment in the state, he claimed.

"According to a central agency report, the rate of unemployment in Haryana is five times more than the rate of the whole country," he claimed.

He targeted the BJP-led Centre over the issue of the Agnipath scheme.

"One who is recruited as Agniveer at the age of 18 will retire at the age of 21," he said as he asked the government to restore the previous military recruitment scheme.

Mann said his government gave 45,000 government jobs in Punjab in two-and-a-half years.

Talking about the works undertaken by his government in Punjab, Mann said government schools in the neighbouring state are now even better than private ones.

"As many as 840 mohalla clinics have been opened in the state and two crore people have been treated there so far," he said.

He said the AAP governments in Punjab and Delhi have made electricity free for people.

"If Aam Aadmi Party comes to power in Haryana, we will show how electricity can be made free. In Delhi and Punjab, 90 percent of the households are not getting electricity bills," said Mann.

Mann said he did not come to seek votes for himself. "I have come to ask for votes for your children," he said as he sought from people to give a chance to the AAP.

Later, he also took out a roadshow in Rohtak's Meham constituency in favour of party nominee Vikas Nehra.

Polling for the 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and votes will be counted on October 8. PTI CHS ZMN