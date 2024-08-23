Haryana polls: State BJP selects 5 names from each assembly seat to send to central leadership

Gurugram, Aug 23 (PTI) The state BJP leadership here on Friday shortlisted five names each from 90 assembly seats to send to the party's parliamentary board, which will select the final ones to contest the upcoming Haryana polls, a party member said.

BJP's State Election Committee selected the names on the second day of the two-day meeting that took place at the party's district office in Gurugram, The meeting held at BJP office Gurukamal from 8 am to 8 pm on both days saw participation of several party leaders, who sought feedback from party workers from each assembly seat.

The party had brainstormed on the assembly seats of Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Rewari, and Palwal on Thursday.

On the second day of the meeting, there was a discussion on the names of candidates for the assembly seats in other 17 districts.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said, "The finalised names will be sent to the central leadership. Bharatiya Janata Party is forming the government for the third time by winning the assembly elections with a huge margin." State election in-charge and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also claimed that BJP will be victorious.

"The election bugle has been sounded," he said.