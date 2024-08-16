Haryana polls: Swot analysis of rivals

Chandigarh, Aug 16 (PTI) The BJP gave itself a makeover in Haryana a few months back, replacing its chief minister and also parting ways with coalition partner JJP. Will this help the ruling party win a third assembly election in a row? Here's a SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, threats) analysis of the main parties in Haryana, where polling takes place on October 1.

BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY Strength * In power for 10 years in Haryana, the BJP has a strong organisational set-up down to the booth level. The party began preparing for these elections well in advance.

Weakness * The BJP faces anti-incumbency after running the government for two decades.

Opportunity * The party will look to cash in on the "clean images" of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and his predecessor M L Khattar, who is now a Union minister, and also showcase the "transparent administration" provided by its government.

Threat * It faces a strong challenge from a resurgent Congress, which won five of the 10 seats in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

CONGRESS Strength * Two-time chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja and Randeep Singh Surjewala individually influence a wide range of voters.

Weaknesses * A divided house with separate factions led by Hooda and Selja.

* Rival parties still rake up alleged scams from the time when the Congress was in power in the state.

Opportunity * The Congress can cash in on the anti-incumbency factor.

Threat * The split in the Jat vote among parties like the INLD and the JJP could dent its chances.

JANNAYAK JANTA PARTY Strength * The JJP, which was part of the government for four and a half years, exercises influence in the state's rural areas and claims stake to the Devi Lal legacy.

Weakness * The JJP will find the going tough after the breakup with the BJP.

Opportunity * JJP leader Dushyant Chautala is a prominent face of the Jat community, can woo youth voters.

Threat *Some of its leaders may switch to the Congress and the BJP.

INDIAN NATIONAL LOK DAL Strength * Led by former CM Om Prakash Chautala, the INLD has a strong rural vote base and has got a boost after the recent tie-up with the BSP.

Weaknesses * It has faced a series of electoral debacles in the past.

* Top party leaders have joined the Congress or the BJP in the recent past.

Opportunity * The INLD will woo those looking for an alternative to the BJP and the Congress.

AAM AADMI PARTY Strength * It is banking on welfare schemes launched by its governments in Delhi and Punjab.

Weaknesses * Has tested the waters in Haryana earlier, but without electoral success.

Opportunity * The party is projecting itself as an alternative to the BJP and the Congress.

Threat * Contesting the polls without entering into any alliance in Haryana will be an uphill task.