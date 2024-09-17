Haryana polls: Will voters trust promises made by Congress given its history?

New Delhi: Aiming to reclaim power after a decade in Haryana, the Congress has made numerous promises. However, its history of unmet commitments in neighbouring states like Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh might pose a significant challenge.

Congress is contesting 89 out of the 90 seats, leaving one for the CPI(M), indicating a strong push for a majority, which stands at 46 seats.

However, the shadow of unfulfilled promises looms large.

In Rajasthan, despite Rahul Gandhi's assurance during the 2018 election campaign of waiving farmers' loans within ten days if Congress won, the promise was not realised, contributing to BJP's victory in 2023.

Similarly, in Himachal Pradesh, Congress's victory in 2022 was buoyed by ten guarantees, including employment for one lakh youth and a pension for women, but these have seen limited implementation, affecting public trust.

With a female population of approximately 36.9 lakh out of a total population of about 75 lakh, the promise of a monthly pension of Rs 1500 to women was crucial. Although Congress initiated the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana, it imposed conditions that limited its reach.

Government employees in Himachal Pradesh have also faced issues regarding their salaries and financial benefits. State Electricity Pensioners have had to protest for their pending payments. They warned that if payments were not made by December 31, they would send their board cards to the Election Commission.

The BJP, under the leadership of Nayab Singh Saini, is not without its challenges. The party has faced internal dissent, with candidates like Kanwaljit Ajrana refusing to contest, signaling internal discord.

However, BJP's strategy includes highlighting its governance record over the past decade, focusing on development and welfare schemes, and attempting to divide the opposition vote strategically.

Regional alliances

The political scene is further complicated by alliances and regional parties. The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Azad Samaj Party (ASP) have formed an alliance, with Dushyant Chautala as their chief ministerial candidate, aiming to leverage the Jat vote bank and dissatisfaction with the BJP and Congress.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), although not traditionally strong in Haryana, has announced candidates, indicating its intent to expand its footprint.

Key constituencies and candidates to watch out for

Kaithal: BJP's Lilaram Gurjar against Congress's Aditya Surjewala, showcasing a direct contest between BJP and Congress.

Radaur: BJP's Shyam Singh Rana versus Congress's Bishan Lal Saini, another critical battleground.

Kalka: BJP's Ambala Mayor Captain Abhimanyu faces off against MLA Pradeep Chaudhary, who switched from INLD to Congress, highlighting the fluidity of political loyalties.

The state is expecting a bipolar contest with Jaat vs. non-Jaat consolidation, suggesting BJP might be regaining some lost ground post-candidate selection.

All said and done, the outcome of Haryana polls will significantly influence not just Haryana but also the broader political landscape in India in the era of freebies.