Haryana polls: Wrestlers Vinesh, Bajrang join Congress; vow to not 'back off', keep fighting

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Olympians Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, who were at the forefront of the wrestlers' protest against then WFI chief and former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, entered the political arena on Friday by joining the Congress with a vow of "not being scared or backing off".

Phogat and Punia met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence and later joined the party at the AICC headquarters in the presence of Congress general secretary in-charge organisation KC Venugopal, AICC general secretary in-charge Haryana Deepak Babaria, Haryana Congress chief Uday Bhan and the party's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera.

Both Phogat and Punia or at least one are set to contest the assembly polls in Haryana on a Congress ticket, the sources said.

The Julana seat is being considered for Phogat, they added.

At the press conference during which they joined the party, Venugopal claimed that Phogat received a showcause notice from the Railways after she met Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday. Party sources said the notice talked about violating service rules by meeting political leaders.

Venugopal asked if it was a crime to meet the leader of the opposition and urged the Railway authorities to relieve Phogat and not "play politics".

Without elaborating, Venugopal claimed Punia had also got a notice.

Phogat on Friday resigned from the Indian Railways, citing personal reasons.

On whether Phogat and Punia would contest the assembly polls, Venugopal said the party's Central Election Committee would decide on that.

After joining the party, Phogat said the BJP was supporting Singh while the Congress supported the protesting wrestlers when they "were being dragged on the roads" in Delhi.

Punia and Phogat were part of the protest over sexual harassment allegations against former BJP MP and then Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Singh in 2023.

"I thank the people of the country and the media, you supported me throughout my wrestling journey. I thank the Congress party, it is said tough times tell you about who is with you. When we were dragged on the roads, all parties except the BJP stood with us and understood our pain and tears," the 30-year-old said at the press conference.

She said she felt proud that she was with a party and an ideology that stood against injustice on women and was ready to fight the battle from the streets to Parliament.

"I could have quit wrestling at Jantar Mantar and people also thought so (that I would do so). The BJP IT Cell propagated that we were a spent force and indulging in politics. They said I didn't want to play in the nationals, I played the nationals; they said she did not want to give trials, I gave trials; they said she does not want to fight at the Olympic level, I did that and reached the finals. Unfortunately, God had other plans," she said.

"I am starting a new innings. I want sportspersons don't have to face what we had to go through," Phogat said, adding that her move might inspire them.

"Sportspersons are wronged many times but are unable to speak out. Look at us, they got Bajrang banned for four years on doping charges because he stood with us… So we are paying a price, we will not be scared and won't back off. The fight will continue. Our court case is going on, we will win that also, we will win in life," she said.

Phogat said they would be among the people and ensure their welfare.

She said she would like to tell the women that she was standing with them and that the Congress was standing with them, whenever they faced any problem.

Punia said the Congress stood with them during their tough times.

"What BJP IT Cell is saying today, that we just wanted to do politics… We had written to all women BJP MPs to stand with us but they didn't come. We are paying the price for raising our voices for women but now we know that the BJP stands with atrocities against women at Jantar Mantar, and all other parties stand with us," he said.

"We will work hard to strengthen the Congress and the nation… The day Vinesh qualified for the finals, the country was happy but the next day everyone was sad. At that time, one IT cell was celebrating," he said in a swipe at the BJP.

Venugopal said it was a "big day" for the Congress and a proud moment "for all of us" to welcome Phogat and Punia into the party fold.

He said Phogat's father was shot dead when she was nine years old and she reached this far due to her courage and bravery.

The entire country stood with them when they protested, he said, citing the support extended by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders.

"They (Phogat and Punia) not only stood for themselves but fought for farmers and stood with them," Venugopal said.

"Some people are criticising their joining the Congress. So many athletes and Olympians are in different parties, is that also a conspiracy?" Venugopal asked.

Phogat and Punia met former Congress president Gandhi here on Wednesday. The Congress had put out a photograph of the Lok Sabha opposition leader with Phogat and Punia on its X handle.

Punia won bronze in the Olympic Games in Tokyo while Phogat became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the Olympics final, the stage where she was disqualified in Paris after being found overweight by about 100 grams in her 50-kilogramme category weigh-in. She subsequently announced her retirement from the sport.

Polling for 90 seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and the votes counted on October 8. PTI ASK SZM