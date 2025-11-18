Haryana presents intensified action plan for pollution control

Chandigarh, Nov 18 (PTI) Showcasing significant progress in its fight against air pollution, the Haryana government on Tuesday highlighted major achievements and new initiatives during a review meeting held by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC).

Haryana's Additional Chief Secretary of Environment, Forests & Wildlife, Sudhir Rajpal apprised the Ministry of the state’s strengthened measures across NCR-linked districts at the meeting chaired by Tanmay Kumar, Secretary at MoEF&CC.

During the meeting held in virtual mode, the MoEF&CC reviewed the current air quality scenario and sought detailed updates from state governments on the implementation of pollution-control actions mandated for the winter months.

Briefing the Ministry, Sudhir Rajpal informed that Haryana has undertaken a series of short-term and long-term measures across major sectors, including transport, agriculture, municipal management, and power generation, to curb pollution in NCR-linked districts.

He stated that due to consistent and coordinated efforts, incidents of stubble burning in Haryana have reduced by nearly half compared to last year.

Measures to reduce vehicular emissions have also shown results, with diesel autos taken off the roads, deployment of mechanical road-sweeping machines in Gurugram and Faridabad, and actions to control road dust across urban areas.

Rajpal further highlighted that brick kilns in districts beyond NCR have transitioned to using paddy-straw-based pellets and briquettes, supporting both clean fuel usage and stubble-management efforts.

He added that Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority and Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority have implemented IT-based technological systems to monitor farm fires, ensuring real-time detection and prompt action, while electric buses are also being deployed to further reduce emissions in major urban centres.

He also informed the Ministry that Haryana is implementing a World Bank-supported Clean Air Programme.

The project will support the strengthening of air quality management systems in the state, while synergising efforts being undertaken by the Government of India.

It will focus on designing and implementing sector-specific air pollution abatement measures and facilitating coordination among Indo-Gangetic Plain (IGP) states to reduce cross-border emissions.

Rajpal reaffirmed Haryana's commitment to continued inter-departmental coordination and strict enforcement of all pollution-control directives.

Additional Chief Secretary, Transport, Haryana government, Raja Sekhar Vundru, Chairman, Haryana State Pollution Control Board, Vineet Garg, Principal Secretary, Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, Pankaj Agarwal, and other senior officers of the state government were also present in the meeting.