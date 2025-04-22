Haryana, Punjab CMs condemn Pahalgam terror attack

Chandigarh, Apr 22 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann condemned the terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday.

Saini said strict action will be taken against those who carried out this "cowardly and heinous act, they will not be spared".

Our fight against terror is firm, the BJP leader said.

"My deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured. All possible help is being provided to the affected," Saini said in a post on X in Hindi.

Punjab CM and Aam Aadmi Party leader Mann said, "the cowardly terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir is extremely shameful and condemnable".

"Targeting unarmed innocents is an attack on humanity. The whole country is united in this hour of grief, our condolences are with the victim families and we strongly condemn every form of terrorism," Mann said in a post in Hindi on X.

Multiple tourists were feared killed and at least 20 injured when terrorists opened fire in a picturesque meadow near Kashmir's Pahalgam town, breaking the calm of a regular Tuesday afternoon with scores of people enjoying their day out.

The death toll could be more than 20, estimated a high ranking official without getting into details.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal also strongly condemned the terror attack, and said "this barbaric act of violence is an assault on humanity and peace. My heart goes out to the victims and their families - such atrocities must not go unpunished. We stand united against terrorism and demand swift, decisive action against the perpetrators".

Congress general secretary and party MP from Sirsa in Haryana, Kumari Selja, said the Pahalgam terror attack is "extremely unfortunate, cowardly and condemnable".

"Targeting unarmed and innocent tourists is a direct attack on humanity, this act cannot be accepted in any form," Selja said.

Senior Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa also condemned the terror attack.

"The horrific terror attack in Baisaran Valley, Pahalgam, is utterly condemnable. Targeting innocent tourists who were simply enjoying a peaceful holiday is an act of sheer cowardice and inhumanity. Those responsible for this brutal act must be held accountable," Bajwa said. PTI SUN NB NB