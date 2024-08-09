Haryana, Punjab CMs congratulate Neeraj Chopra for winning silver at Paris Games

Chandigarh, Aug 9 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on Friday congratulated Neeraj Chopra on winning a silver medal at the Paris Olympics, and said he has lived up to the country's expectations.

Chopra has became the first Indian track-and-field athlete to win medals in two successive Olympic Games with a silver in men's javelin throw in Paris.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem set a new Olympic record for his country's maiden individual gold at the showpiece event.

Saini in a post on X said, "Javelin throw superstar and Haryana's promising player - Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra. The whole country had hopes and expectations from you and you lived up to them. You have created history by winning the silver medal for the country in Paris." "It will be very difficult to match the record you have set by winning medals in two consecutive Olympics. All the countrymen and especially the people of Haryana are proud of your great achievement," he said.

Mann also congratulated Chopra for the win.

"Neeraj is the glory of Indian athletics and sports who won gold last time and silver medal this time in Olympics," he said in a post on X.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said Chopra has made the country proud.

"India's Golden Boy @Neeraj_chopra1 has brought laurels to the country by winning the silver medal in the Paris Olympics," he said.

Punjab Congress chief and Ludhiana MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also congratulated Neeraj.

"Neeraj Chopra @Neeraj_chopra1 , you've made India proud again! Congratulations on your silver medal win at the Olympics! Your talent and perseverance are an inspiration to millions. Keep shining!" Warring said. PTI CHS DV