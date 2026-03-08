Haryana, Punjab see above normal day temperatures; Hisar hottest at 37.5 degrees Celsius

Chandigarh, Mar 8 (PTI) With summer setting in gradually, day temperatures hovered above normal limits in Haryana and Punjab on Sunday.

Hisar turned out to be the warmest place in the two states, recording a maximum temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius, which was six notches above normal.

Temperatures have risen in the two states and their common capital Chandigarh in the last few days.

On Sunday, Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 32.3 degrees Celsius, which was six notches above normal, according to the local Met office.

Ambala recorded a high of 32.3 degrees Celsius, six degrees above the seasonal average, while Narnaul hit 36.7 degrees, five notches above normal.

Karnal recorded a maximum temperature of 31.6 degrees Celsius, Gurugram 34.3 degrees, and Bhiwani 36.5 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Faridkot recorded a high of 33.5 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana and Patiala recorded maximum temperatures of 33 degrees and 33.1 degrees Celsius respectively, both nearly seven notches above the season's normal.

Amritsar recorded a high of 30.7 degrees Celsius, five notches more than normal limit. PTI SUN RUK RUK