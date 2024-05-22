Haryana, Punjab sizzle under intense heat; Sirsa hottest at 47.2 deg C

Chandigarh, May 22 (PTI) Sweltering heat continued to sweep Haryana with Sirsa recording the highest temperature in the state at 47.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Mahendragarh also sizzled under intense heat recording a maximum temperature of 46 degrees Celsius followed by Bhiwani, which recorded 45.9 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department here.

Rohtak recorded a high of 43.2 degrees Celsius.

Karnal, however, experienced some respite from the severe heat with the maximum temperature settling at 38.5 degrees Celsius.

Advertisment

Chandigarh, the common capital of Haryana and Punjab, recorded a maximum of 40.1 degrees C.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, the maximum temperature in Bathinda reached 44 degrees Celsius while in Amritsar it was 43.5 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana recorded a maximum of 41.9 degrees Celsius, Pathankot 43.3 degrees Celsius, Patiala 40.8 degrees Celsius and Faridkot 43.4 degrees Celsius. PTI SUN BHJ