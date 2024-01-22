Haryana, Punjab soak in Ram fervour; long wait comes to end, says Khattar

Chandigarh, Jan 22 (PTI) Immersed in devotion, people thronged temples, organised 'shobha yatras' and 'langars' at many places in Haryana and Punjab to celebrate the consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday.

Advertisment

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Union minister Som Parkash and several Punjab ministers attended religious events held on the occasion of the consecration ceremony.

Khattar watched the live telecast of the 'Pran Pratishtha' at an event in Karnal, where he also offered prayers at a temple. He also raised "Jai Shri Ram" slogans and danced to the tune of 'Ram bhajans'.

He said the wishes of crores of people of the country and around the world have been fulfilled today as the "long wait of 500 years has come to an end" with the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Advertisment

The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday, an event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and watched by lakhs of people on television at their homes and in temples across the country.

As religious fervour swept both states, saffron flags carrying images of Lord Ram with bow and arrow and the temple dotted streets with devotees singing 'Ram ayenge, mere ghar Ram ayenge' and other 'bhajans' in shobha yatras (processions).

With chants of 'Jai Shri Ram, Jai Siya Ram' renting the air during a shobha yatra in Amritsar, one of the devotees participating in the processions said, "It is an emotional and joyous moment for everyone as this day came after a 500-year long wait." Priests performed puja at decked-up temples, while 'havans' were also held at several places on the occasion. To mark the grand event, roads leading to temples at many places in Punjab and Haryana were given a facelift. Giant LED screens were put up at some temple complexes to enable people to watch the live telecast of the 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals from Ayodhya.

Advertisment

Despite the bone-chilling cold wave conditions, devotees made a beeline to offer prayers in temples at several places, including Chandigarh, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Gurugram, Rohtak, Faridabad, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala and Pathankot.

Union minister Som Parkash, who took part in a shobha yatra here, said Lord Ram represented the collective consciousness of the country as well as mankind.

"Ram belongs to all and we are lucky to be part of the historic occasion as it had happened after 500 years of long wait and persistent struggle," said the minister.

Advertisment

Many shopkeepers and commercial establishments in both states held 'langars' (community feast) and distributed tea, fruits and biscuits.

People were seen thronging markets to buy earthen lamps and decorative lights as a festive atmosphere prevailed in the twin states and their common capital Chandigarh.

Markets at several places were also decorated with flowers, illuminating lights and saffron flags with most of the shops playing religious songs.

Advertisment

Volunteers of various outfits visited door-to-door and distributed flags and diyas (earthen lamps) to people.

Khattar had earlier said the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony will be celebrated like the Diwali festival across the country.

In Panchkula, BJP MLA and Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta distributed 'laddoos' to the public to celebrate the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. Several Punjab ministers including Harpal Singh Cheema, Chetan Singh Jauramajra, Lalchand Kataruchak, Aman Arora and Bram Shanker Jimpa also attended religious programmes in their respective assembly constituencies.

Advertisment

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa also participated in religious programmes at temples in Qadian in Gurdaspur and congratulated people on the occasion of the consecration ceremony.

In Amritsar, special religious events were organised at the Durgiana temple and Bhagwan Shri Balmik temple.

In Ludhiana, special ceremonial prayers were held in Sangla Wala Shivala, Krishna Mandir, and Durga Mata Mandir. AAP MP Sanjeev Arora after offering prayers at the temple at Hambran road asked people to follow the preaching of Lord Ram.

Meanwhile, Pawan Sharma, president of Rashtriya Hindu Manch, said he was upset with the Punjab government for not announcing a holiday on the historic event. PTI SUN CHS COR VSD RPA