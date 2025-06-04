Rahul Gandhi to spearhead Congress revival in Haryana with key leadership meets

Chandigarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will on Wednesday hold meetings with senior party leaders from Haryana and AICC-appointed observers as part of an organisation rejuvenation campaign.

Gandhi, who arrived here this morning, would hold a meeting with 17 senior leaders that include former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former HPCC chiefs, general secretary Kumari Selja and senior leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and MP Deepender Singh Hooda.

The 17 Congress leaders will give feedback on reorganisation of the party unit.

The Congress has not had a district-level organisation in Haryana for the past 11 years and Gandhi's visit is to set the process in motion.

The party has also been out of power in Haryana for the past over a decade.

The Congress has appointed observers for the appointment of the District Congress Committee presidents in Haryana.

Senior Congress leader BK Hariprasad, the in-charge of party's Haryana affairs, told reporters here on Monday that the process to appoint the district presidents will be completed in one month.

Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will also hold another meeting with the AICC-appointed observers.

Earlier on Tuesday, Gandhi had visited Bhopal as part of the 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan' (organisation rejuvenation campaign).