Haryana rains: Panchkula's Morni village announced landslide-prone, public urged to desist travel

Chandigarh, Aug 29 (PTI) The Panchkula district administration Friday issued a public advisory urging people not to travel unless necessary to the landslide-prone Morni, which has seen heavy rain.

"It is hereby notified for the information of the general public that district Panchkula has been experiencing continuous rainfall over the past few days, and further rainfall is likely in the coming days. In view of this situation, the following precautionary measures and advisories are issued," it said in the advisory.

The administration said all 14 revenue estates of the hilly Morni village are prone to landslides, and face risk of losing road connectivity.

"The general public is advised to remain alert, and visitors are strictly advised to avoid unnecessary travel to the area," it added.

The public has been advised to stay away from Tangri, Ghaggar, Kaushalya rivers, as well as other water bodies.

Sudden rise in water level, flash floods, and inundation cannot be ruled out, the advisory said.

The administration said that the bridge connecting Barwala Industrial Area to adjoining villages such as Khatauli has suffered damage in rain and asked the public to avoid the stretch.

All 'gaushala' management authorities have been asked to ensure sufficient stock of fodder and medicines.

"Citizens are requested to remain cautious and extend full cooperation with the authorities," the advisory read. In case of emergency, the public may contact the District Flood Control Helpline at 0172 2562135, it said.