Haryana: Rajasthan CM campaigns for Khattar; targets Congress over corruption, appeasement politics

Chandigarh, May 13 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma Monday targeted the Congress over corruption and appeasement politics, accusing it of making promises to eliminate poverty in the country but having not taken sincere steps in this regard.

Sharma was addressing an election rally in Karnal's Assandh in favour of BJP candidate and former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

During his address, Sharma targeted the Congress over corruption and politics of appeasement and told the gathering that after 2014 they must have witnessed a change.

"I want to tell you that corruption flourished and several scams took place when they were in power. Have you heard of any kind of corruption under this (Modi) regime for the past 10 years?" he said.

Earlier, terrorist activities were a daily affair in the country. The countrymen lived under the shadow of terrorism and naxalism, he said, further targeting the Congress.

"They used to run this country on the basis of appeasement and caused immense damage," he said.

They divided the country on the basis of caste, region and religion, he alleged.

"They used to say there will be bloodshed if Article 370 is revoked. But nothing of that sort happened. Rather, the (Kashmir) valley is now peaceful and prospering, and tourism has got a boost," he said.

Sharma said it was the Modi government that abrogated Article 370, which bestowed a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Rajasthan chief minister said for decades the Congress had been giving the "Garibi Hatao" slogan, but if anyone worked towards poverty alleviation, it was Narendra Modi who pulled 25 crore people out of poverty.

So many welfare schemes are being run for the poor, he said, adding that India's prestige around the globe has gone up during the past decade.

India's economy was at the 11th spot before 2014 and now the country is at the fifth spot. In a few years, the nation will be the third top economy, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to fulfil the dreams as was envisioned by our freedom fighters, he said.

Sharma also took on other INDIA bloc, calling the opposition's alliance as "thugbandhan" (alliance of thugs).

He also launched a scathing attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently out on an interim bail in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, saying the man who had once launched a crusade against corruption is "neck deep in corruption".

Appealing the people to vote for Khattar, Sharma said the former chief minister is a simple man who took Haryana to new heights of development.

Voting for all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held on May 25. PTI SUN KSS KSS