Haryana records reduction in incidents of crime against women, state assembly told

Chandigarh, Mar 10 (PTI) Haryana has witnessed a reduction in incidents of crime against women, with a sharp decline of 19.6 per cent in 2024, the state assembly was informed here on Monday.

Last year, 9,488 cases were registered, as compared to 11,814 cases in 2023, marking a decrease in crimes affecting women, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said in response to opposition INLD member Aditya Devi Lal's question during the ongoing budget session of the state assembly.

There was a substantial decrease of 23.3 per cent in rape cases in 2024 as compared to 2023. In addition, gang rape incidents saw a 19.8 per cent decline, the House was informed.

Saini further said that the number of murder cases in 2024 fell to 966, a reduction of 8.9 per cent from the 1,061 cases in 2023. Similarly, cases under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act saw a notable drop of 30.7 per cent, from 1,514 cases in 2023 to 1,049 in 2024.

The chief minister attributed this overall reduction in crime rates to the enhanced presence of police personnel, coupled with vigilant monitoring and relentless efforts by law enforcement agencies to ensure public safety and security.

Between 2019 and 2024, a total of 1,19,011 FIRs were lodged in Haryana, encompassing a range of crimes including murder, rape, gang rape, kidnapping, robbery, loot, crimes against women, and offenses targeting Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the House was informed.

Out of the 6,338 murder cases registered from 2019 to 2024, 95.23 per cent were worked out, with 12,966 accused arrested. Similarly, 97.67 per cent of the 22,994 kidnapping cases registered during the same period were solved.

In the cases of robbery, 2,594 cases were registered over the past five years, of which 2,491 cases were solved.

In addition, 97.15 per cent of the 7,779 cases under the SC/ST Act, registered between 2019 and 2024, were also worked out.

Saini asserted that the Haryana government continues to adopt a "zero tolerance for crime" policy and has empowered law enforcement agencies to effectively control crime and maintain law and order.

The government has implemented a range of measures to ensure the safety and security of all citizens, he said.

These initiatives include increasing police manpower to keep pace with the growing population, creating specialized units to address heinous and emerging crimes, and modernizing the police force to ensure it is equipped with the latest technology, training, and resources to combat crimes such as murder, violence, crimes against women, and property-related offenses.

Meanwhile, Saini also informed the Assembly that Haryana Special Task Force (STF), set up to deal with organised crime, has not only reined in gangs perpetrating crimes such as kidnapping, contract killing, extortion, loot and dacoity between 2020 and 2024 but also performed exceedingly well by apprehending 1,997 accused -- 542 most wanted criminals, 256 gangsters/gang members and 1,199 other offenders involved in the heinous crime.

The STF has consistently launched massive crackdowns on various gangs and criminals involved in organized crime across the state. In total, the STF arrested 325 offenders in 2020, 227 in 2021, 388 in 2022, 421 in 2023, and 636 in 2024. PTI SUN NB NB