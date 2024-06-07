Haryana reducing water flow to Delhi, 'conspiring' against people: Atishi

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Delhi minister Atishi on Friday said the water crisis in the city will not be solved even if Himachal Pradesh releases water for the national capital as Haryana has "reduced" its share.

The water minister, who visited the Wazirabad Barrage here to take stock of the water situation, charged that "Haryana is conspiring against the people of Delhi behind the back of Supreme Court". "The water level of Yamuna at Wazirabad has come down from 671 feet on June 2 to 669.7 feet on Friday. If the water level falls so low, how will the water treatment plants give water to the people of Delhi," she said while speaking to PTI Videos. Her remarks come a day after the Supreme Court directed the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus water to the national capital, and asked Haryana to facilitate its flow. The apex court also said there should be no politics over water.

Delhi has been grappling with water crisis this summer.

"Even if Himachal Pradesh releases water, it won't solve the situation since Haryana has reduced the share of water released by it. We will inform the Supreme Court on Monday about Haryana not releasing Delhi's share of water," she added.