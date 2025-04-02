Haryana resident held in connection with firing at former HP Congress MLA

Shimla, Apr 2 (PTI) A Haryana resident suspected to be involved in the March 14 attack on former Himachal Pradesh Congress MLA Bumber Thakur in Bilaspur was arrested, police said on Wednesday.

Thakur and his personal security officer were injured when some assailants opened fire at them during Holi celebrations at the former legislator's residence.

The accused was identified as Boby, a resident of Dubaldhan in Haryana's Jhajjar district. He was arrested by a team of Himachal Pradesh Police from Kharkhora in Sonipat district.

According to police, Boby was one of the four unidentified shooters who had fired at Thakur, leaving him and his PSO injured.

Superintendent of Police, Bilaspur, Sandeep Dhawal confirmed the arrest and said the accused is suspected to be involved in the incident.

He said Boby was arrested on Tuesday evening and was presented in a court on Wednesday. He has been sent to judicial remand, the officer said.

Police have so far arrested eight people in connection with the incident. Three of them were involved in the shooting while the remaining were part of the conspiracy, police said. PTI COR RHL