Haryana results prove people's trust on BJP government: Odisha CM Majhi

Bhubaneswar, Oct 8 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday said the election results in Haryana reflect people's confidence in the welfare schemes implemented by the BJP government.

"Double engine government in Haryana. Hearty congratulations to all the workers on this grand victory of @BJP4Haryana in the Haryana Assembly Elections-2024 under the successful leadership of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi and Honorable National President Shri @JPNadda ji. Your hard work and dedication has made this success possible," Majhi posted on X.

"In the last 10 years, public welfare schemes of the BJP have won the trust of the people for the third consecutive time and this victory is the beginning of a new chapter of development of Haryana," Majhi added.

Opposition BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra said predictions regarding the election outcomes in both Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir have proven inaccurate. He emphasised the importance of respecting people's verdict.

"In Jammu and Kashmir, experts had predicted a hung assembly, but it's a clear majority (for Congress-NC alliance). In Haryana, a (Congress) majority was predicted, but the results are different," Mishra said. PTI AAM AAM MNB