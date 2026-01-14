Haryana revises EWS income limit to Rs 8 Lakh

Chandigarh, Jan 14 (PTI) The Haryana government has revised the annual family income limit for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh, bringing it in line with the Centre's guidelines.

A letter in this regard has been issued by the Chief Secretary's Office, an official statement said here on Wednesday.

The revised income criterion will apply to reservations in direct recruitment to civil posts and services, as well as admissions to government and government-aided educational institutions in the state.

According to official instructions issued by the state government, the earlier income limit of Rs 6 lakh per annum was fixed under instructions dated February 25, 2019.

The matter was subsequently reviewed, and the government has now decided to enhance the income ceiling to Rs 8 lakh per annum, the statement said.