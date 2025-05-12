Haryana rights panel takes notice of 'illegal' mining in Panchkula, asks for action taken report

Chandigarh, May 12 (PTI) The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports of "illegal mining" activities in Panchkula district and sought a report, detailing measures undertaken to detect, prevent and stop such activities.

The Commission, in its May 7 order, said it has taken cognisance of reports which highlighted alleged rampant "illegal mining operations" in the district, particularly in areas surrounding Pinjore-Nalagarh road, Mallah Road, Raipur Rani and Barwala.

The situation, according to some media reports, became more alarming when a sub-inspector rank police official was chased and threatened by illegal miners while performing his duty at one of the sites.

The Commission said threats and attacks against law enforcement officials infringe upon their right to safety and professional integrity.

The Commission, comprising chairperson Justice Lalit Batra and members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia, said illegal mining in the district reflects "systemic administrative failure and deliberate inaction." There appears to be a nexus between offenders and officials, requiring intervention by this Commission.

A comprehensive investigation is warranted, and steps must be taken to ensure the safety of both citizens and officials, the HHRC order said.

The Commission directed that in the report, an assessment of the environmental impact, covering areas such as deforestation, depletion of groundwater levels, contamination of air and water sources and other forms of ecological degradation, must be mentioned.

Further, a record of enforcement actions initiated against violators should be indicated, detailing the number of criminal cases registered, penalties imposed, equipment seized, and any other legal or administrative proceedings undertaken.

The report should also contain a clear action plan, outlining steps for strengthening monitoring and enforcement mechanisms, such as the use of advanced technological tools.

HHRC spokesperson Puneet Arora stated on Monday that the full bench has emphasised that 'zero tolerance' policy will be adopted for environmental crimes.

HHRC spokesperson Puneet Arora stated on Monday that the full bench has emphasised that 'zero tolerance' policy will be adopted for environmental crimes.

Strict legal action will be ensured against public interest violations, and representatives of departments concerned have been directed to appear in person before the Commission on August 19, along with their respective action taken reports.