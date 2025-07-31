Haryana Roadways buses to extend services to every village: Anil Vij

Chandigarh, Jul 31 (PTI) Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij has announced that the Roadways buses will now extend services to all villages in the state.

In an official statement issued on Wednesday, he said that written orders have been issued by the Director General of Haryana State Transport to all general managers of the Roadways to ensure that the bus service covers every village.

Vij had recently instructed the Director General of State Transport to ensure bus service coverage to the all villages so that people in remote locations do not face difficulty in commuting. PTI SUN SMV SMV RUK RUK