Haryana Roadways employees go on strike against new hit-and-run law, bus services hit

Hisar: Haryana Roadways employees went on a day-long strike on Wednesday to protest against the state government's "negative attitude" towards their demands, including the withdrawal of new penal provisions related to hit-and-run-cases in the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

The call for the strike was given by the Haryana Roadways Employees Sanjha Morcha.

Besides the withdrawal of the new penal provisions related to hit-and-run cases, the Morcha's demands include regular filling of vacant posts in workshops, promotion of employees recruited under the Group D category, increasing the pay grade of drivers, operators and clerks, and restoration of the Old Pension Scheme.

According to the new BNS provision, "Whoever causes death of any person by rash and negligent driving of vehicle not amounting to culpable homicide, and escapes without reporting it to a police officer or a magistrate soon after the incident, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description of a term which may extend to 10 years, and shall also be liable to fine." In Hisar, Morcha leaders Subhash Dhillon, Ramesh, Rajbir Duhan and Ajay Duhan said the strike has been called to protest against the "negative attitude" of the government towards the demands of Haryana Roadways employees.

They said they would intensify the protest if the government tried to use coercion or did not pay heed to their demands.

At many places, Haryana Roadways employees staged dharnas outside the main gates of bus stands and raised slogans in support of their demands.

Due to the strike, bus services were hit in parts of Haryana. Commuters were stranded in some places, including Hisar, Yamunanagar and Rohtak.

No long-route buses operated from Hisar to places like Chandigarh, Delhi, Jaipur, Ajmer, Haridwar and Jammu.