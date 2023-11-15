Haryana Roadways employees go on strike over death of driver

Ambala, Nov 15 (PTI) Employees of the Haryana Roadways went on a strike demanding the arrest of attackers who killed a bus driver after an argument here.

The employees, under the banner of the Haryana Roadways Employees' Union, proceeded on the strike from midnight.

The protesting employees held 'dharnas' at several bus stands including Yamunnanagar, Charkhi Dadri, Karnal, Sonipat, Sirsa, Hisar and Narnaul.

Haryana Roadways bus driver Rajveer (51) died after he was attacked by unknown assailants in Ambala on the intervening night of November 12 and 13, police had said.

Rajveer, a resident of Sonepat was posted at Ambala Cantonment Bus Stand. After being attacked, he was brought to the Civil Hospital of Ambala Cantonment in a critical condition and later referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he died during treatment, they said.

On the night of the incident, Rajveer was on parking duty when he was attacked by four to five car occupants after an argument broke out between them.

The protesting employees are demanding the arrest of the attackers, Rs 50 lakh compensation for Rajveer's family and a government job for one of his family members.

A protester in Sonipat said they will not end their strike till their demands are met.

With the Haryana Roadways buses staying off the roads, passengers bore the brunt of the strike as they kept waiting for the buses.

Ambala resident Surjit Singh, who works in Chandigarh, said that he kept waiting for the roadways bus but could not find any of it.