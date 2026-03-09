Haryana: Rs 1,884 crore transferred to beneficiaries under various schemes

Chandigarh, Mar 9 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday transferred around Rs 1,884 crore to the beneficiaries across the state through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) with a single click under various schemes.

Saini said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the "double-engine" government in Haryana is taking continuous steps to empower every section of society including farmers, women, youth and the poor.

Saini said on the occasion of International Women's Day, during the state-level function held in Sirsa on Sunday, an amount of Rs 1,357 crore related to various women-centric schemes was transferred to the bank accounts of beneficiaries through DBT.

Today, an additional Rs 1,884 crore has been transferred, he said.

He further said that under the Social Security Pension Schemes of the Social Justice, Empowerment, Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes and Antyodaya Department (SEWA) Department, an amount of Rs 842.92 crore has been directly transferred into the accounts of 26.12 lakh beneficiaries. These include Old Age Allowance, Disability Allowance, and other social security pensions.

The chief minister said that insurance claims for Kharif-2025 crops under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana have been distributed to farmers.

A total of Rs 711.69 crore was transferred to the bank accounts of 1,67,460 farmers on Monday. With this, farmers in the state received a total of Rs 16,160 crore as crop compensation and insurance claims under the scheme over the past 11 years, Saini said.

In contrast, during the 10-year rule of the previous Congress government, only Rs 1,138 crore was released as compensation, he added.

Moreover, the Congress government had left Rs 269 crore of farmers' compensation pending, which the BJP government released after the party led government came to power in Haryana in 2014.

Saini further said that the additional commission payable to arhtiyas (commission agents) by the state government has also been transferred to beneficiaries' bank accounts on Monday.

He said that the Central Government provides commission to 'arhtiyas' for foodgrains procured for central storage at the rate of Rs 46 per quintal for wheat, Rs 45.88 per quintal for paddy and Rs 11.75 per quintal for bajra.

Accordingly, during the Kharif procurement season 2025-26, a total of about Rs 239.28 crore has already been paid to arhtiyas, he said.

"In addition, keeping in mind the interests of arhtiyas, the state government had decided from the Rabi-Kharif season 2024-25 to provide commission at the rate of Rs 55 per quintal on wheat, paddy and bajra.

"As per this decision, the remaining amount over and above the commission fixed by the Central Government for paddy and bajra has been paid by the State Government today. A total amount of Rs 56.97 crore has been transferred directly into the bank accounts of 11,199 arhtiyas across the state," he said.

He said that the BJP government has adopted a pro-active approach by bringing a systemic change.

Under this approach, eligibility is determined automatically on the basis of the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) database, enabling eligible citizens to receive benefits without visiting offices, without submitting applications, and directly at their homes, he said.

He said that payments being made through Direct Benefit Transfer reflect the state government's strong commitment to transparency and good governance, ensuring that assistance reaches every needy person in a timely manner.

Meanwhile, Saini said that under the Dayalu Yojana, Rs 205.42 crore has been distributed to 5,409 beneficiaries, while under the "Housing for All" scheme, an amount of Rs 67 crore has been transferred to 12,353 families.