Haryana: Sadhu beaten to death by labourers

Faridabad, Jun 10 (PTI) A sadhu was allegedly beaten to death in a grain market in Ballabhgarh, the police said on Tuesday.

An FIR was registered at the Adarsh Nagar Police Station.

On Monday morning, the police received information that a person was found lying dead with injury marks on his body in a shed in the grain market.

Upon reaching the spot, the police examined the condition of the body and summoned the forensic team.

Subsequently, the body of the sadhu, identified as Vijay Gupta, was taken to the mortuary.

Around two to three young men working as labourers in the grain market allegedly beat up the sadhu with sticks around midnight, the police said, adding that he suffered severe injuries on his head, legs and body.

"We are currently searching for the accused. Also, no relatives of the deceased have come forward yet. The post-mortem will be conducted only after the relatives arrive," ACP Mahesh Sheoran said.