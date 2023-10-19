Haryana schools to remain closed on Saturday in view of CET exams

Chandigarh, Oct 19 (PTI) Schools across Haryana will remain shut on Saturday in view of the Common Eligibility Test exam to be conducted for recruitment to 13,536 Group D posts in the state.

"There will be a holiday in all the schools of Haryana on Saturday due to the examination for Group D posts. The Directorate of School Education has issued instructions in this regard," said an official statement on Thursday.

The CET Group D examination will take place on October 21 and 22 in various schools, colleges, and educational institutions in 17 districts of the state and Chandigarh, which is also an exam centre, from 10 am to 11.45 am and 3 pm to 4.45 pm.

The Haryana government has put in place stringent measures to ensure smooth conduct of the exam.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday presided over a high-level meeting through video conferencing with Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Range IGs of police and Superintendents of Police to review the comprehensive arrangements for the examination.

According to another statement, Haryana's Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma said candidates appearing for the CET examination will be provided free transportation in state government buses.

As a supportive measure, one family member accompanying female candidates will also be allowed to travel for free, he said.

The minister said the candidates must reach the nearest bus stand at the district or sub-division level by 7.30 am for the morning session and by 12 pm for the evening session. The candidates will also be dropped back after their exam.

He further directed officials of the transport department to reserve five and two buses at all bus stands and sub-centres to ensure quick availability in case of a breakdown of any bus.

A sufficient number of buses will be accessible in all districts. For this, 3,000 buses of Haryana Roadways and buses of various educational institutions will be utilised. The service can be availed by the candidates upon presentation of admit cards, the statement said.

Regarding the high-level meeting presided over by Khattar, the chief minister issued firm directives to all officers, emphasising that recruitment based on merit is the government's primary objective.

"Therefore, it is imperative that the examination proceeds without any disruptions and this responsibility falls on all of us," said an official statement quoting Khattar.

Khattar also emphasized the need for a comprehensive revamp of the staff deployment at the examination centres to prevent incidents like paper leaks, unauthorised access, copying or impersonation.

According to officials, prohibitory orders under Section 144 will be enforced within a 500-metre radius of the examination centres while coaching centres and stationery shops selling printing materials will remain closed on the examination day.

The CET examination for Group D posts will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). A total of 13,75,151 candidates have registered for the exam.

It will be held at 798 examination centres across 17 districts of the state and Chandigarh. Nearly 3.5 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the examination during each of the two shifts. PTI SUN RHL