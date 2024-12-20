Haryana schools to remain shut on Saturday in view of ex-CM Chautala's demise

Chandigarh, Dec 20 (PTI) The Haryana government has declared a holiday in all schools on Saturday as the state is observing a three-day mourning period in view of of ex-chief minister Om Prakash Chautala's demise.

Advertisment

Chautala, who was also president of Indian National Lok Dal, passed away in Gurugram on Friday at the age of 89.

The state government declared a three-day state mourning from Friday. It has also declared Saturday a public holiday in all the state government offices as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

After the government declared a three-day state mourning and a holiday in state government offices, the state's Directorate of School Education issued an order in the evening declaring a holiday in all schools of the state on December 21. PTI SUN NB NB